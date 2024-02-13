Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 9.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 223,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,074,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $38,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth $35,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

