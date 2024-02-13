WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 416,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $213.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

