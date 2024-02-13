WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Insider Sells $149,695.00 in Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WestRock Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,934. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 606,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.