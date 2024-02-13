Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WAB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

