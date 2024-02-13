Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.48.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
