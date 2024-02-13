Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 818,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

