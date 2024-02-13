Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 767.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.