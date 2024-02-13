Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
