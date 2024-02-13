Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $27.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Doximity stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

