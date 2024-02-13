Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $126.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

