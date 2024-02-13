Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Weis Markets by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Weis Markets by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Weis Markets by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Weis Markets by 39.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMK. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on WMK

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.