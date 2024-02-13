Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Weis Markets Price Performance
Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on WMK. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
