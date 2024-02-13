Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC):

2/5/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

