Wedbush Increases CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target to $18.00

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

NYSE CXW opened at $14.69 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 114.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreCivic by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 917,105 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 520,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

