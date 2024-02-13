WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,861 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2,221.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.