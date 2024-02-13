WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,247 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

