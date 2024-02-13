Wealth Alliance Sells 321 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PPG opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

