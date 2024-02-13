Wealth Alliance Sells 171 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in MSCI were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

MSCI stock opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $555.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

