Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.