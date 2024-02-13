Wealth Alliance Invests $208,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

