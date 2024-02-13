Wealth Alliance Has $237,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARE opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

