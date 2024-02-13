Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.98.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BWA opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

