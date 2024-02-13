Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Transocean were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

