Wealth Alliance Buys 1,033 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

