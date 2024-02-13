WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.55.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LEN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

