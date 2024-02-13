WBI Investments Inc. Sells 41,422 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

