WBI Investments Inc. Sells 3,483 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

