WBI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,910 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

