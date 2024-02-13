WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $726.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.