WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

