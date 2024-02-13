WBI Investments Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.