WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

