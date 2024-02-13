WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,643.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

