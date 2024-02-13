WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

