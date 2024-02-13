WBI Investments Inc. Buys 3,461 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,062,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.