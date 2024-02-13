WBI Investments Inc. Buys 1,972 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.