Watchman Group Inc. Takes $2.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 131,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
