Watchman Group Inc. Sells 3,580 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 602,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.