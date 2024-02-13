Watchman Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Casey’s General Stores comprises 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.11. 36,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

