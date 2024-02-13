Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. 1,863,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887,732. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

