Watchman Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. 608,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $105.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,346,500. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

