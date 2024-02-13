Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,238. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $106.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

