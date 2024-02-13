Wanchain Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $5.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,652,641 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

