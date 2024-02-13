VVS Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $147.29 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,836,336,590,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,304,283,784,465 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

