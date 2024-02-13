Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

