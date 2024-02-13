Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Vivid Seats stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats
In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,584,776 shares of company stock worth $147,170,899 in the last 90 days. 85.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
