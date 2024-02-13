Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,584,776 shares of company stock worth $147,170,899 in the last 90 days. 85.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,436,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 131,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.