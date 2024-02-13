Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Position Lessened by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,552,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 219,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

