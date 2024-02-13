Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.35. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 227,078 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $775.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.