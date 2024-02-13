VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $6,638.49 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and approximately $6,638.49 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,487,003 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,483,495.99103582. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.07981468 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,474.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

