Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 670,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 150,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

