Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after purchasing an additional 543,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $6,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

