Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,847.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

