Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $151.27. 6,550,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $143.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $153.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

